3 hospitalized after semi-truck, passenger vehicle crash

Deputies from Calhoun County Office of the Sheriff responded to a personal injury accident Monday morning at approximately 10:21 a.m.

The accident occurred at the intersection of 11 Mile Road and B Drive South, Newton Township.

Authorities believe that a passenger car carrying two occupants was traveling south of 11 Mile Road, stopped at the stop sign, and then continued south into the path of a west-bound semi-truck. The semi-truck driver attempted to break his vehicle, but collided with the passenger vehicle, causing the semi-truck to roll over.

The driver of the semi-truck, a Calhoun County resident, was airlifted to Bronson Kalamazoo with serious injuries.

The two occupants in the passenger car were from Kalamazoo. The passenger, a 45-year-old male, was also airlifted to Bronson Kalamazoo with serious injuries, while the driver, a 50-year-old female, was transported by ambulance to Bronson Kalamazoo.

The Calhoun County Accident Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the accident.

