x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

3 injured, including child, after car goes off road, overturns in Rockford

A 28-year-old woman went off the road, hit a driveway embankment and overturned the car. She was critically injured. A man and a 10-year-old boy were also hurt.
Credit: Michigan State Police
A crash on M-57 near Wabasis.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Three are injured after a serious crash in Rockford, Michigan State Police say.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on eastbound M-57 near Wabasis. 

The driver, a 28-year-old woman from Greenville, went off the road. She hit a driveway embankment and the car overturned. She was ejected from the car and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Her passengers, a 30-year-old man and 10-year-old boy, were also hospitalized with injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 

More Videos

In Other News

James Beard award winner opening new restaurant in Ada

Before You Leave, Check This Out