3 injured, including child, after car goes off road, overturns in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Three are injured after a serious crash in Rockford, Michigan State Police say.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on eastbound M-57 near Wabasis.

The driver, a 28-year-old woman from Greenville, went off the road. She hit a driveway embankment and the car overturned. She was ejected from the car and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Her passengers, a 30-year-old man and 10-year-old boy, were also hospitalized with injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

