3 injured in Ottawa County crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

Police say the accident happened around 6:50 p.m. when a Chevy Cruze, driven by a 60-year-old woman from Hudsonville, was traveling westbound on Baldwin Street and veered into eastbound traffic. The Chevy Cruze collided with a Subaru Outback, driven by a 60-year-old man from Grand Rapids, police say. A 62-year-old woman was a passenger in the Subaru.

Police say one occupant had been pinned inside and one vehicle was leaking fuel when they responded. All occupants were transported to Spectrum Butterworth with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say it appears the Chevy Cruze driver may have experienced a medical incident that contributed to the crash.

