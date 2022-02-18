Rollover crash injures 3 in Zeeland Twp.

Snow and windy conditions caused a vehicle to lose control, colliding with another Friday evening.

ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were injured after a rollover crash in Zeeland Township Friday evening.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Byron Road at 56th Avenue. Investigation showed a 54-year-old man from Hudsonville driving a Chevrolet was traveling east on Byron Road when snowy conditions and high winds caused him to lose control.

The Chevrolet slid into the westbound lane, where it collided with a 58-year-old Holland man in a Volkswagon. The Volkswagon went off the roadway and rolled.

The driver of the Chevrolet sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene. The driver of the Volkwagon and his 63-year-old passenger both sustained moderate injuries and were transported to Holland Hospital.

