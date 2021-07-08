3 juveniles arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot at occupied house, fleeing from police in stolen car

The incident began at around 2:30 a.m. in Kalamazoo.

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Police in Kalamazoo say three juveniles were arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly threatening to shoot at an occupied home and leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

The incident began at around 2:30 a.m., when officers responded to an articulated threat from individuals to shoot at an occupied home in the 1000 block on Cameron Street. Police said they received credible information that included details on the suspect vehicle and suspect descriptions.

Officers then located the vehicle, but it fled while a traffic stop was being attempted. Police said the vehicle appeared to be a stolen car from Portage PD. Officers decided to pursue the vehicle due to what they called a “threaten of extreme violence.”

Stop Sticks were used by officers to disable the car. Once it came to a stop, police said two of the four occupants fled on foot. With assistance from a police K9, one of the two suspects was found. In all, three juveniles were arrested on multiple weapons and other felony charges, including Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 268-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

