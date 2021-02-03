3 lives claimed in Mason County crash

The Sheriff’s Office said speed and alcohol are likely factors of the crash.

MASON COUNTY, Mich — A two-vehicle crash in Mason County led to the deaths of three people Monday, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at around 1:40 p.m. on US10 and Wever Road in Branch County. A 24-year-old Mason County man was pronounced dead on scene. Another occupant of the same vehicle – a 22-year-old Mason County woman – was found in critical condition and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman was eight months pregnant with a baby boy, who also perished in the crash.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that the suspected driver of the second vehicle had fled the scene on foot. A Mason County deputy and DNR-Conservation Officer tracked the suspect for about half a mile before locating him with the assistance of citizens in the area.

The driver of the second vehicle is currently being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said speed and alcohol are likely factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

