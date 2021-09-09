3 people approach man, rob him at gunpoint in Kalamazoo

One of the suspects pulled out a black handgun and demanded the victim’s debit card.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning in Kalamazoo as he was walking to his apartment, police say.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Mt Royal Drive in Oshtemo Township.

Police say three suspects approached a man as he was walking to his apartment. One of the suspects presented a black handgun and demanded the victim’s debit card. The suspects then fled in different directions.

The victim was unharmed.

One of the three suspects was taken into custody near the scene. Police say another unrelated individual was taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

