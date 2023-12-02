Confrontation turns into 3 shot on Leonard, police say

Police believe all of their injuries may be life threatening.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people were shot after a confrontation on Leonard Street around 5:30 p.m. in Grand Rapids Sunday, Police Chief Eric Winstrom confirmed.

The three people were the only ones involved in the situation and they likely all knew each other. Police believe all of their injuries may be life threatening.

The individuals were either transported the hospital or drove themselves to the hospital, Winstrom says.

The situation happened inside or very near the inside of Legacei's Beauty Supply. At least one firearm was found at the scene.

The investigation is still underway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

