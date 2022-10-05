3 sons killed in 1 week - one year later the family still has no answers

Brothers Bryan, Bradley and Brandon Veal were killed within seven days of each other. Now a year later, their family wonders if their murders will ever be resolved.

'We know nothing and we just want answers.'

A year after losing their sons, the Veal family is still in the dark.

From the time of their murders in February 2021 until May 10, 2022, the Metropolitan Crime Commission recorded nearly 300 additional homicides. With that many cases to solve, their father wonders if he’ll ever get justice in his son’s brutal murders.

That’s the case for the family of Bryan, Bradley and Brandon Veal. They are three brothers who were murdered within seven days of each other.

Violent crime in New Orleans has unfortunately left many families with a familiar feeling - a feeling of devastation and loss. While some arrests have been made in homicide cases, giving families some closure, others are left in the dark.

More than one year after losing their boys in one week, the family says they are still in the dark both literally and figuratively. The Veal family agreed to speak with WWL-TV with anonymity, shielding their names and faces from television cameras.

“To know that whoever the perpetrators are, are still walking around doing whatever and we have no idea who they could be or who they are,” says a family member. “So, for us to just come out and talk openly about it, it’s frightening.”

While you haven’t seen their faces, they’ve made sure their thoughts and voices are heard and seen. One voice we are hearing for the first time is that of the boy's father.

“My whole life has changed,” he says. “Anybody that’s experiencing death like that and then it being unsolved. There’s a super unfairness.”

The family members say they were out of town in Baton Rouge having dinner. When they parted ways, the boy’s father received a chilling phone call.

Bryan Veal, the middle child, was murdered on the corner of Washington and Loyola on February 13, 2021. As their family says they always were, the brothers were together. While Brandon wasn't hurt, Bradley, the youngest brother, was hit twice by bullets. Their father told us he received a phone call about his murdered son from his oldest son who was in jail.

“They said that was the only way they could contain them, to get control of the scene,” says a family member. “It should be a normal thing to have hysterical brothers who saw their brother get murdered on the street.”

We asked New Orleans Police why the brothers, one who was suffering from two gunshot wounds, were detained. They did not tell us why or gave any detail as to what happened, but they booked both brothers with battery on a police officer.

“They told me they were walking down the street and that the guys just picked on them,” says their father. “They noticed a car following them. They finally pulled up on them and started shooting out of the car.”

NOPD told the family there was surveillance video of the car pulling up and opening fire. The surveillance was likely from an NOPD crime camera near the corner of Washington and Loyola. Police wouldn’t show us the surveillance video. The family hasn’t seen it either.