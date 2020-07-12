x
3 years later, dog and Kalamazoo owners reunited in Illinois

Lola had a microchip, which led to a phone call to the owners in Michigan.
Debra Mejeur hugs her dog Lola Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, outside DuPage County Animal Services, in Wheaton, Ill., as they reunite three years after Lola went missing during a trip to suburban Chicago. (Youngrae Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP)

WHEATON, Ill. — Three years later, a Michigan dog is back with her owners after she disappeared on a trip to suburban Chicago. 

Lola vanished from a fenced yard in 2017 when Debra and Steve Mejeur of Kalamazoo, Michigan, were visiting a friend. The couple returned hoping to find a dog that was specially trained to help Debra Mejeur in case of a seizure. 

The Mejeurs posted notices and got help from volunteers but had no luck. Authorities in DuPage County recently got a call from a couple who had found the dog. 

