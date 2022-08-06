30-year-old man killed in Allegan Co. crash

Investigators believe alcohol and seat belt use were possible factors. His name is not being released until the family is notified.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 30-year-old man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle Saturday afternoon in Allegan County.

Police say the crash happened at 5:12 p.m. in Martin Township.

Investigation on scene showed that the driver was traveling north, just south of 114th Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle ran off the roadway and hit a tree.

When first responders arrived, they say the driver was trapped inside the vehicle and unconscious. Once he was removed from the vehicle, life-saving measures were attempted but the driver died on scene.

He was the only person inside at the time of the incident.

Investigators believe alcohol and seat belt use were possible factors in that crash. His name is not being released until the family is notified.

