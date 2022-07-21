A local pastor says the community needs more economic, educational and wellness resources to pull families out of systemic issues.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A gun buyback program is coming up next month, hoping to add to the over 300 guns taken off the streets since January by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

"Let's applaud the fact that we got guns off the street. That's a plus," Bethel Empowerment Church Pastor Jathan Austin says. "But now, what do we do with these kids? Just taking the guns off the street is not going to mean that kid is going to be less violent."

He says one misconception people have about rising gun violence is labelling every young person involved as a bad kid, but many good kids can find themselves in a tough situation.

"I've been helping someone who is in trouble now, who was caught over the weekend with an illegal firearm. And, you know, my question to him was, why are you carrying it?" Pastor Austin says. "People are scared, and they feel like right now, because of the violence in our community, it's almost like I've got to protect myself."

He says the community needs more economic, educational and wellness resources to pull kids and families out of systemic issues.



"We can't ignore this. And we can't just say, 'Oh, this is going to be one of the worst summers that we've seen,'" Pastor Austin says. "We've got to address the issues that are contributing to these matters. The violence is real."

One program starting soon is a gun buyback to get more weapons off the streets.

"Neighborhood associations and different people who have come to us saying that individuals have asked them of how they can remove a gun that they have in their home," Second Ward Commissioner Milinda Ysasi says. "Maybe they no longer need it or no longer want it. We've also heard from parents who may be aware of a gun in their home and want to remove it, but are unsure or just very cautious."

About $100 gift cards will be issued to those turning in a gun as an incentive.



"Gun violence is an epidemic in our community. It is an epidemic in many communities across this country," Ysasi says.

The city is still working on a location to host the buyback and are aiming for a late August date.

