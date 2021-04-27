350 trees being added to Grand Rapids’ Burton Height neighborhood

The volunteer event is being restructured this year to accommodate COVID-19 safety protocols.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The sixth annual Mayor’s Greening Initiative is adding 350 trees to the Burton Height Neighborhood in Grand Rapids, and volunteers are needed for planting.

Friends for Grand Rapids Parks and the City of Grand Rapids are partnering to host two tree plantings – one in the spring and one in the fall. The volunteer event is being restructured this year to accommodate COVID-19 safety protocols.

The key dates are:

May 1 , 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Volunteers will plant 25 trees in Plaster Creek Family Park and 25 trees in surrounding streets.

Volunteers will plant 25 trees in Plaster Creek Family Park and 25 trees in surrounding streets. May 8: Tree giveaway. Trees will be provided for planting on private property of Burton Heights area residents.

Tree giveaway. Trees will be provided for planting on private property of Burton Heights area residents. Oct. 8-9: All Grand Rapids families are invited to volunteer for a two-hour shift and help add 250 new trees to the streets of Burton Heights.

