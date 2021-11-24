37-year-old killed in industrial accident in Kentwood

Moses Kur, 37, of Kentwood, was injured while working on a machine in the plant and died from his injuries'.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — One man is dead following an industrial accident in Kentwood on Wednesday.

According to the Kentwood Police Department, the accident happened at 6:25 a.m. at 2929 32nd Street SE in Kentwood.

The incident is being investigated by OSHA.

