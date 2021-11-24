x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

37-year-old killed in industrial accident in Kentwood

Moses Kur, 37, of Kentwood, was injured while working on a machine in the plant and died from his injuries'.
Credit: WZZM

KENTWOOD, Mich. — One man is dead following an industrial accident in Kentwood on Wednesday. 

According to the Kentwood Police Department, the accident happened at 6:25 a.m. at 2929 32nd Street SE in Kentwood.

Moses Kur, 37, of Kentwood, was injured while working on a machine  in the plant and died from his injuries'. 

The incident is being investigated by OSHA.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Money Guide: Cryptocurrency 101