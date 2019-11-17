OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Shortly after midnight, deputies in Ottawa County responded to a crash on an entrance ramp to I-196 in Hudsonville. The driver of a Tesla lost control while getting on the westbound lanes of I-196 via the 32nd Avenue entrance ramp. The car was moving fast when it left the road, flipped several times and hit an embankment.

Deputies say the backseat passengers of the car were not wearing seat belts and were thrown from the vehicle. Those two passengers were a 44-year-old man from Norton Shores and a 21-year-old woman. They were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver, a 39-year-old man from Allendale and the front seat passenger, a 38-year-old man from Allendale, were both wearing their seat belts and are in stable condition.

One lane of westbound I-196 is still closed as Ottawa County investigates.

