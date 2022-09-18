4 men, including 2 GVSU students, injured in Allendale Twp. shooting

Police were already headed to the area due to complaints of loud music at a party.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Four people have been injured following a shooting at the Canvas Townhomes in Allendale Township, and two of those victims are Grand Valley State University students, authorities say.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at 2:20 a.m. Sunday at Pearl Street and 48th Avenue after complaints of loud music due to a party.

On their way, calls came in concerning multiple gunshots being fired in the same area. When police arrived to the scene, more gunshots were heard.

Officials say that when they arrived, a vehicle they had believed could be involved in the shooting was leaving the scene. They stopped the car and questioned the people inside. Multiple things were taken in for evidence.

Police found one person on scene suffering from a gunshot wound and first responders provided medical treatment before the victim was taken to a hospital.

Shortly after, three more victims had arrived at nearby hospitals. They were all treated for gunshots and police do believe its related to this incident.

Police say that their injuries are non-life threatening. Three of the victims so far have been released from the hospital.

All of the victims are male and range in ages from 18-20.

Multiple vehicles were also damaged from the shooting.

The GVSU campus police say they are cooperating with the OCSO investigation.

Brandon DeHaan, Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police for Grand Valley State University, said in part in an email to GVSU faculty, staff and students that 13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained:

"This latest incident is added to the increased level of violence, some involving weapons, that we are seeing near our campuses and within cities around the country. No area is immune from crime, and it is my duty as the director of public safety to inform members of our community of these events, so they can exercise caution and good judgement in the hopes of avoiding being involved in acts of violence.

The university is working with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the city of Grand Rapids and other law enforcement agencies to curtail violence and protect our community."

Chief DeHaan went on to say that many of these incidents are occurring between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. and encourage everyone to exercise caution if they need to be out during those hours.

After spending hours at the scene interviewing witnesses and suspects, at this time, police say that while no arrests have been made, there is no threat to the public.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are being asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

