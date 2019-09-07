ZEELAND, Mich. — A 4-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after he was run over by a tractor in Ottawa County Monday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said a 34-year-old man was driving the tractor on his property on 104th Avenue near Tyler Street just before 9 p.m. The boy was riding on the tractor, when he fell off and was driven over.

First responders started treatment at the scene and the boy was airlifted to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

The sheriff's office said he is in stable condition.

