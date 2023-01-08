4-year-old wants people to give to local fire depts. after items stolen from sale

A boy in Allegan spent all morning setting up the yard with his mom for their donation sale. They came out to find all the items were taken, with no donation left.

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Samantha Brossia and her son enjoy hosting regular donation sales. She says the phrase "sharing is caring" is a big theme in their home, and that these sales allow community members to take nice things for any amount they decide to leave.

"It's more of like a community closet. Share the love. Just give that opportunity for nice things to be passed on to neighbors," said Brossia.

"We've never been taken advantage of like we were yesterday," she said.

Brossia and her son had just finished setting up their yard for the donation sale when they stepped inside for a snack and some water. She said they saw a vehicle pull up, and her son grew excited. When they came outside, they saw that all the boxes with items and signage had been taken, but there was no donation made.

They have received many offers on Facebook to restock their sale and for monetary donations, but she says it's not about money.

"We've just been encouraging people to donate to the local fire department. We're very active members in our local fire department. He loves the fire department, we try to do lots of stuff around the community so be nice to your neighbors, help the community, do something nice."

Brossia says that community members taking items and leaving donations in a bin lets her son experience a garage sale while minimizing contact with people due to his autoimmune disease. Neighbors say the community enjoys having regular garage sales, and that this is the first time anything like this has happened.

"We hope that it's just a fluke. We hope that it was just a one time bad experience."

They are asking those who want to help to simply donate $5 to their local fire department, as Brossia and her son say that this experience will not stop them from continuing to have donation sales.

