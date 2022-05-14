Amway River Bank Run returns to Grand Rapids for 45th year

The Amway River Bank Run brings in an estimated 10,000 people from all over the world to downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a return to normal for the largest road race in the country.

The Amway River Bank Run brings in an estimated 10,000 people from all over the world to downtown Grand Rapids.

“We're so excited to see downtown Grand Rapids alive and full of all kinds of energy right now," Russell Himes, the C.E.O. of Riverbank Events, said.

Road closures may have caused a headache for drivers trying to navigate downtown.

While race routes had to be altered this year runners were focused on the finish line.

“I really encourage anybody if they haven't done this raise, do the 5K, 25K. Really the sky's the limit. I never thought in my life. Okay, and here I am running my fourth one," Lindsey Van Denvoon said.

The River Bank run features a variety of courses for different skill levels.

For some, it’s about running for a goal or purpose.

The run features the only 25k wheelchair race in the world and includes a 25k handcycling division.

An inspiration to everyone in attendance no matter their skill set.

“Back in the pack runner, so like this is our motivation. If you're on there is like, I'm not fast enough. You can do it, you can do it," Michaelen Rood, race participant, said.

Despite warmer than normal temperatures competitors say it was a good day to run for a good cause.

The Amway River Bank Run generates about $1.8 million in revenue for the city.

It also raises money for charity since 1978 its raised more than $2.3 million.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.