$4.6 million going toward assisting, supporting Grand Rapids homeless

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A grant worth $4.6 million has been granted to the city of Grand Rapids to help assist and support the homeless population.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) HOME Investment Partnerships – American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) funds are aimed at helping the unhoused, those at risk of being unhoused and other vulnerable populations.

Before the city receives the funding, they must first develop a HOME-ARP allocation plan while working with agencies that already serve the eligible population.

Some projects being considered include:

Development and support of affordable housing

Tenant-based rental assistance

Supportive services

Acquisition and development of non-congregate shelter units

The City intends to have a draft plan completed in December. In January, it will invite the public to review the draft and provide feedback at a public hearing and provide written comments during a 15-day period.

Once finalized, the allocation plan will be submitted to HUD as a substantial amendment to the City’s Housing and Community Development Action Plan.

