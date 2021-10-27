x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

$4.6 million going toward assisting, supporting Grand Rapids homeless

Before the city receives the funding, they must first develop a HOME-ARP allocation plan while working with agencies that already serve the eligible population.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A grant worth $4.6 million has been granted to the city of Grand Rapids to help assist and support the homeless population.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) HOME Investment Partnerships – American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) funds are aimed at helping the unhoused, those at risk of being unhoused and other vulnerable populations. 

Before the city receives the funding, they must first develop a HOME-ARP allocation plan while working with agencies that already serve the eligible population. 

Some projects being considered include:

  • Development and support of affordable housing
  • Tenant-based rental assistance
  • Supportive services
  • Acquisition and development of non-congregate shelter units

The City intends to have a draft plan completed in December. In January, it will invite the public to review the draft and provide feedback at a public hearing and provide written comments during a 15-day period. 

Once finalized, the allocation plan will be submitted to HUD as a substantial amendment to the City’s Housing and Community Development Action Plan.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 

In Other News

Get spooked at New Salem Corn Maze