NILES, Mich. — A woman has been missing for nearly two months, and police are asking the public for help to find her.

Rebecca Percy, 49, went missing from Niles on May 20, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department.

Information about Rebecca Percy

White female

Blue eyes

Brown hair

5 feet tall

140 pounds

She is known to stay in the Niles and Benton Harbor areas, according to the sheriff's department. Deputies are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact them at 269-983-7141 x7224.

