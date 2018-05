BYRON CENTER, Mich. - According to dispatchers, five different agencies are responding to a house fire in Byron Center.

Kent County Dispatch says the call came in around 12:30 p.m. for a house fire on Sorrento Drive, just off 92nd Street SE.

No reports of any injuries just yet.

Authorities say they will release more details as they become available.

