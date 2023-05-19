Two bus crash injures five in Kalamazoo County

Deputies say a vehicle didn't yield causing one bus to stop suddenly causing the second bus to hit it.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A rear end crash involving two Galesburg Augusta school buses injured five people Friday afternoon according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the middle school, deputies say a vehicle failed to yield the right of way causing a sudden breaking of one bus. The second bus was unable to stop before hitting the on in front of it.

Officials say everyone that was injured was treated at the scene by Life Ambulance and Ross-Augusta Fire Department.

