Dashcam video shows 5 teens in stolen Kia leading Kent County deputies in chase

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Five teenagers were arrested Monday in a stolen Kia after fleeing Kent County deputies.
The stolen vehicle was first spotted by deputies in the area of 60th Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue around 9 p.m. The vehicle fled when deputies initiated a traffic stop, and deputies briefly pursued the vehicle before ending the chase.
Around 1:15 a.m., deputies spotted the stolen vehicle again, which fled. It ran over spike strips and turned onto Division Avenue, eventually coming to a stop on Regal Avenue.
Five teenagers—two 15-year-old boys, two 17-year-old boys and one 16-year-old girl—were taken into custody.
"The KCSO has continued to report a significant uptick in stolen cars over the past few years," officials said in a press release. "Dangerous driving, stolen vehicles used in additional crimes, and the young age of the individuals involved are common factors."
The Kia was determined to be stolen out of Jenison.
The investigation is underway. The Kent County Prosecutor's Office will review it upon completion.
