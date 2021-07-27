The Erie County District Attorney's office says the youngest, considered a juvenile offender, is just 13-years-old.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Five teens, the youngest just 13-years-old, are facing over 200 felony charges, including the alleged rapes of two girls ages 16 and 11.

An Erie County Grand Jury has indicted the teenagers in separate incidents that took place last year in Buffalo.

The first incident took place of September 26, 2020 at about 8 p.m. The Erie County District Attorney's office says Bryce Baker, 19, Abdiwahab Sabtow, 19 and a 15-year-old juvenile broke into a home on the city's West Side. The three are accused of raping and forcibly engaging in sexual conduct with an 11-year-old girl who was home alone at the time.

When the victim's mother got home, the DA's office says the defendants ran, allegedly stealing a cell phone. The girl was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital for treatment.

The charges connected to that incident are as follows:

Bryce J. Baker, 19, of Buffalo was charged with the following offenses:

Three counts of predatory sexual assault of a child (class “A-II” felonies)

Two counts of rape in the first degree (class “B” felonies)

Four counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree (class “B” felonies)

One count of burglary in the second degree (class “C” felony)

One count of endangering the welfare of a child (class “A” misdemeanor)

Abdiwahab Sabtow, 19, of Buffalo was charged with the following offenses:

One count of predatory sexual assault of a child (class “A-II” felony)

Two counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree (class “B” felonies)

One count of burglary in the second degree (class “C” felony)

One count of endangering the welfare of a child (class “A” misdemeanor)

The 13-year-old juvenile offender was charged with the following offenses:

Three counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree (class “B” felonies)

One count of burglary in the second degree (class “C” felony)

One count of endangering the welfare of a child (class “A” misdemeanor)

The second incident allegedly took place on November 20, 2020 at about 7 p.m. The DA's office said a 16-year-old girl got into a vehicle with Sabtow and two juveniles who then drove her to Potomac Park instead of their intended destination and allegedly raped her at the park.

After that they are accused of driving the victim to another location where they picked up Baker and another adult. The DA's office said the five teens drove the victim to West Ferry Street, near Broderick Park, and raped her again.

The five then drove to a third location on Dart Street where they allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse and contact with the victim. The DA's office said the victim was allegedly held against her will in a garage for several hours before she was able to escape. A good samaritan saw her walking without shoes and drove her to a location where she was able to get help before going to Oishei Children's Hospital for treatment.

In connection to the above, the Grand Jury has handed up the following indictments:

Sabtow was charged with the following offenses:

One count of kidnapping in the first degree (class “A-I” felony)

Six counts of predatory sexual assault (class “A-II” felonies)

One count of kidnapping in the second degree (class “B” felony)

Sixteen counts of rape in the first degree (class “B” felonies)

Fifteen counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree (class “B” felonies)

One count of endangering the welfare of a child (Class “A” misdemeanor)

Baker was charged with the following offenses:

One count of kidnapping in the first degree (class “A-I” felony)

Six counts of predatory sexual assault (class “A-II” felonies)

One count of kidnapping in the second degree (class “B” felony)

Thirteen counts of rape in the first degree (class “B” felonies)

Fifteen counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree (class “B” felonies)

One count of endangering the welfare of a child (Class “A” misdemeanor)

A 13-year-old juvenile offender, who was also charged for his alleged involvement in the West Side burglary and sexual assault, was charged with the following offenses:

One count of kidnapping in the first degree (class “A-I” felony)

One count of kidnapping in the second degree (class “B” felony)

Seven counts of predatory sexual assault (class “A-II” felonies)

Sixteen counts of rape in the first degree (class “B” felonies)

Fifteen counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree (class “B” felonies)

One count of endangering the welfare of a child (class “A” misdemeanor)

Another 14-year-old juvenile offender was charged with the following offenses:

One count of kidnapping in the first degree (class “A-I” felony)

One count of kidnapping in the second degree (class “B” felony)

Sixteen counts of rape in the first degree (class “B” felonies)

Fifteen counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree (class “B” felonies)

One count of endangering the welfare of a child (class “A” misdemeanor)

A 19-year-old defendant, who is wanted on the indictment warrant, was charged with the following offenses:

One count of kidnapping in the first degree (class “A-I” felony)

One count of kidnapping in the second degree (class “B” felony)

Fourteen counts of rape in the first degree (class “B” felonies)

Fifteen counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree (class “B” felonies)

One count of endangering the welfare of a child (class “A” misdemeanor)

“These five teenagers are accused of committing two of the most brazen and violent sexual assaults that have been prosecuted by my office’s Special Victims Unit, resulting in one of the highest count indictments that has been handed down by a Grand Jury in recent years in Erie County. I am shocked by the ages of these young men who are accused of raping these two children. I am committed to obtaining justice for these victims,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.