5 vehicle crash injures 1, blocks part of I-96

One person was inured after five cars collided on eastbound I-96 at Alden Nash.

Michigan State Police tweeted about the accident just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say traffic was already backed up from a previous crash when a tractor trailer ran into the back of a stopped vehicle, causing a chain reaction.

One person received non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

The right lane remains blocked as police continue to investigates. MSP wants to remind drivers to always be prepared for traffic backups on the highway.

