2 injured in Jamestown Township crash Monday

Police say a 5-year-old and a 22-year-old were injured in the two car crash. Both are in stable condition.

JAMESTOWN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 5-year-old was sent to the hospital with injuries after being ejected from a minivan after a two car crash in Jamestown Township Monday.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of 24th Ave and Greenly St in Jamestown Township.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies, the Jamestown Township Fire Department and Life EMS were dispatched to the scene.

Police say a Chrysler Town and Country, driven by a 36-year-old man from Hudsonville with a 5-year-old and 3-year-old in the backseat, failed to stop at the intersection and hit a Chevy Traverse.

The Town and Country minivan was traveling westbound on Greenly St. and the Traverse was traveling southbound on 24th Avenue at the time of the crash.

Both children were in child restraint seats with seatbelts fastened, but the 5-year-old was ejected from the minivan after it hit the Traverse, police say.

The 5-year-old was stuck under the Traverse in a ditch for a short time until Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies pulled him from underneath the car.

The 5-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The 22-year-old driver of the Chevy Traverse was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The other two people in the Chrysler Town and Country did not report any injuries at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by police.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.