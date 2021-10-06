5-year-old injured after being trapped under car in Ottawa County

The boy was inside the car and bumped the shifter, which caused the car to roll backwards into a nearby yard.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 5-year-old boy has non-life-threatening injuries after getting trapped under a car Tuesday evening in Ottawa County.

Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Pinewood Street and Crestview Avenue.

An investigation determined that a Toyota Sienna was parked in the driveway of a nearby home. The boy was inside the car and bumped the shifter, which caused the car to roll backward into a nearby yard. At some point, while the vehicle was rolling, the boy exited the vehicle and became trapped underneath when it came to a stop.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the child was freed from under the car by bystanders and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no damage to property and no other people were involved or injured.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.