x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

5-year-old injured after being trapped under car in Ottawa County

The boy was inside the car and bumped the shifter, which caused the car to roll backwards into a nearby yard.
Credit: WZZM

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 5-year-old boy has non-life-threatening injuries after getting trapped under a car Tuesday evening in Ottawa County.

Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Pinewood Street and Crestview Avenue. 

An investigation determined that a Toyota Sienna was parked in the driveway of a nearby home. The boy was inside the car and bumped the shifter, which caused the car to roll backward into a nearby yard. At some point, while the vehicle was rolling, the boy exited the vehicle and became trapped underneath when it came to a stop. 

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the child was freed from under the car by bystanders and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

There was no damage to property and no other people were involved or injured. 

The incident is currently under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.