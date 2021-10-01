5-year-old killed following 3 car crash in Zeeland Township

Eastbound I-196 will remain closed for an extended period of time while police continue to investigate.

ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 5-year-old has died after a three car collision in Zeeland Township Friday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on eastbound I-196 at 84th Avenue.

Investigation on scene showed eastbound traffic was slowing to merge for an approaching construction zone where a 2016 Audi Q5 was driving in the left lane at a high speed. When approaching the slowed traffic the Audi suddenly braked, colliding with the back of a Ford F-150.

The force of the crash pushed the truck into a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The driver of the Audi, a 45-year-old Holland man, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Zeeland Hospital. His passenger, a 5-year-old girl, sustained critical injuries. She was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

The driver the F-150 sustained minor injuries and the driver of the keep was not injured in the crash.

Eastbound I-196 will remain closed for an extended period of time while police continue to investigate. Motorists are encouraged to seek another route.

