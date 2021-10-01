x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

5-year-old killed following 3 car crash in Zeeland Township

Eastbound I-196 will remain closed for an extended period of time while police continue to investigate.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 5-year-old has died after a three car collision in Zeeland Township Friday night. 

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on eastbound I-196 at 84th Avenue.

Investigation on scene showed eastbound traffic was slowing to merge for an approaching construction zone where a 2016 Audi Q5 was driving in the left lane at a high speed. When approaching the slowed traffic the Audi suddenly braked, colliding with the back of a Ford F-150.

The force of the crash pushed the truck into a Jeep Grand Cherokee. 

The driver of the Audi, a 45-year-old Holland man, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Zeeland Hospital. His passenger, a 5-year-old girl, sustained critical injuries. She was transported to an area hospital where she later died. 

The driver the F-150 sustained minor injuries and the driver of the keep was not injured in the crash. 

Eastbound I-196 will remain closed for an extended period of time while police continue to investigate. Motorists are encouraged to seek another route. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.