GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police said on Tuesday morning a 5-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds showed up at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

According to Grand Rapids Police Sgt. John Wittkowski a shooting occurred Monday, Oct. 7 in on the 2000 block of St. Charles Avenue SW. Shots were fired into a house and when officers arrived no injuries were found.

Police said officers processed the scene, with little cooperation from people in the area.

Wittkowski said the gunshot wounds were to the "lower extremities" of the 5-year-old. The child is OK and the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. Police were called to the hospital for the investigation.

"It is troubling for any citizen of this community and certainly troubling for any parent that has to go through anything like this," said Wittkowski.

