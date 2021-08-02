500 gallons of raw sewage overflowed on walking trail in Kalamazoo

Visitors of the park from 3:05 to 4 p.m. on Sunday are asked to disinfect their shoes, clothes and skin thoroughly.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A walking trail in Kalamazoo overflowed with raw sewage on Sunday, the Dept. of Public Services reported.

Around 3 p.m. on Sunday, City of Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Services responded to Spring Valley Park’s walking trail on Mount Olivet Rd.

Authorities discovered a manhole at the site was overflowing with sanitary sewer water.

Crews were able to stop the flow in under an hour, but the estimated spillage was 500 gallons.

Site cleanup was completed on Sunday. Still, visitors of the park from 3:05 to 4 p.m. on Sunday are told to clean and disinfect their shoes, clothes and skin thoroughly, said the City of Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Services and the County Health & Community Services Dept.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.