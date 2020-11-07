5.4 mile ‘Path for Peace Walk’ to take place Saturday in Grand Rapids

As of 9:30 a.m., 1.6K people responded as interested on the event Facebook page.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Justice for Black Lives is hosting a 5.4-mile-long walk Saturday, July 11 throughout the city of Grand Rapids.

The walk begins at 12 p.m. and will start and end at Plymouth Heights Christian Reformed Church. Attendees will venture through the city and historic Grand Rapids neighborhoods.

“A 5.4-mile walk will represent the 54 miles protesters marched from Selma to Montgomery during the Civil Rights Movement,” the event page reads. “Please join us in solidarity as we face racism head on and show we are one united community.”

All ages are welcome to attend the event, and Justice for Black Lives has ways all ability levels can get involved.

“If you cannot walk the full 5.4 miles please feel free to go for as long as you can or join in and wave at us as we pass by when the march reaches your neighborhood,” the event page continues.

“For those who are stationary or have small children, you may also wish to meet us at MLK Park around roughly 12:45 a.m. ETA. We will make room for those with movement aids at the front and sides of the march.”

To keep people healthy and safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing when possible.

The city is aware of the march route and Justice for Black Lives has been working with public safety to ensure a successful walk. GRPD will be clearing a path for portions of it. Rests stops are planned at Martin Luther King Park and Grace Episcopal Church.

Here is a look at the walk route, provided by Justice for Black Lives and the City of East Grand Rapids:

