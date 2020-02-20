KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Wolverine Worldwide announced Thursday 3M will pay $55 million towards PFAS remediation efforts in northern Kent County.

The news comes as Wednesday a judge approved a $113 million settlement between Wolverine and the state of Michigan.

The tab for bringing municipal water to residents in northern Kent County will be about $70 million.

The money will be used to replace contaminated water service lines over the next five years.

The Consent Decree, as part of the settlement, requires Wolverine to not only pay to extend municipal water to more than 1,000 properties, but the company must also continue to operate and maintain drinking water filters for the North Kent County study area. Wolverine is also required to continue residential drinking water well sampling.

The Consent Decree represents a comprehensive approach to addressing PFAS and as stated in Judge Neff’s order, was reached in “record time” and is “in the best interests of the affected homeowners, the surrounding communities, and the state of Michigan.”

Wolverine believes its actions over the next five years will have a "significant and beneficial impact on the resolution of these lawsuits," according to Wolverine Worldwide spokesman, Brent Snavely.

