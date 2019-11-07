KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A 6-year-old baseball coach is melting hearts everywhere with the "angriest" mound walk ever.

Coach Drake walked up to the mound at a Kalamazoo Growlers game to give his team a pep talk. Based on the walk up there, they definitely got one.

The Growlers shared video of Drake's mound walk on their Facebook and we haven't been able to get enough.

If you want to see more of Coach Drake, grab some tickets to a Growlers game -- he's there quite often.

