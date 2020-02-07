6-year-old drowns at Millennium Park

The name of the child has not been released pending notification to the family.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday evening, around 6:30 p.m., the Kent County Sheriff's Office and Walker Police Department responded to Millennium Park to a possible child drowning.

Police, along with EMS, attempted life saving efforts on a 6-year-old female from Grand Rapids. The child was transported to Devos Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

