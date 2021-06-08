60th Grand Haven Art Festival returns June 26-27

Nearly 100 local artists will participate in this year's festival.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — For its 60th year, the Grand Haven Art Festival will return on June 26 and 27 and feature nearly 100 artists. Produced by the Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce, the event serves as an opportunity for local residents to connect directly with area artists.

“The festival will showcase everything from photography and sculpture to fiber art and jewelry. This year we are looking forward to seeing guests stroll throughout Washington Avenue as they peruse each booth searching for that perfect piece to add to their collection, or just purchasing that perfect item that speaks to them,” said Randal Stewart, Grand Haven Art Festival Manager.

Visitors will receive a free art guide to navigate the festival. The guides will include artists' names, contact information, where they're from and the medium the artist works with.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on both days. A family day will run on June 27 on Second Street and provide free arts and crafts activities for children. Attendance and parking are free.

An information booth will be on Washington Avenue and Second Street. All visitors will be asked to take an optional survey to be entered to win a custom piece of pottery from local artist Brad Patterson.

For more information, visit the Grand Haven Art Festival's Facebook page or their website.

