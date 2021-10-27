61-year-old dies after being struck by car in Kent County

Michael Lally of Grattan Township was walking his dog around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a car.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The man who was struck by a car Tuesday night while walking his dog has died, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

61-year-old Michael Lally of Grattan Township was walking his dog around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 5 Mile Road NE near Parnell when he attempted to cross the road in an unlit portion of the road. A car traveling eastbound hit him.

He was transported to Spectrum Butterworth in serious condition where he later died of his injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors, and no citations were issued.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the man's dog is accounted for and is okay.

