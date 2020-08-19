$65 million in funding to be given to Michigan school districts, education entities

While the pandemic has impacted all schools, it has especially impacted those in low-income communities. The new funding emphasizes districts that need it most.

LANSING, Mich. — $65 million is being given to schools in Michigan through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday.

The funds will be allocated to Michigan schools districts and higher education institutions, including schools in the state’s economically disadvantaged districts, Whitmer said. This will help address the digital divide that has created a barrier to remote learning for students state-wide.

“As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and approach the start of the new school year, we must continue doing everything we can to protect our students, educators and support staff,” Whitmer said. “This funding will help us do just that, and ensure crucial support for our schools, whether it’s helping schools access PPE and cleaning supplies or helping students mitigate the impacts of learning loss in districts that need it most.”

The funding comes from the Governor’s Education Emergency Relief (GEER) Fund. In the last few weeks, school districts across the state have announced plans for the upcoming semester, with some opting for remote-only learning.

While the pandemic has impacted all schools, Whitmer said it has especially impacted those in low-income communities. The new funding emphasizes districts that need it most.

“To ensure these districts are targeted, the framework distributes $60 million to school districts based on the number of students in high-need student groups,” a press release from the Governor’s Office reads.

“Districts will receive funding based on their numbers of economically disadvantaged students, special education students, and English language learners. To be eligible for funding, the school district’s concentration of economically disadvantaged pupils, compared to total district enrollment, must exceed 50%.”

Districts that receive GEER funds will be required to use them for any of the following goals, as provided by the Office of the Governor:

Connectivity : Devices, internet access, access to remote services, etc.

: Devices, internet access, access to remote services, etc. Student Mental Health : Enhance access to remote and in-person student mental health services.

: Enhance access to remote and in-person student mental health services. Addressing Learning Loss: Offer supplementary content and intervention services to mitigate the impacts of learning loss.

Offer supplementary content and intervention services to mitigate the impacts of learning loss. Out-of-School-Time Learning: Support out-of-school-time learning. These expenditures would ensure students have safe spaces to participate in remote education.

Support out-of-school-time learning. These expenditures would ensure students have safe spaces to participate in remote education. Remote Learning Materials and Training (digital and non-digital): Address both digital and non-digital content where remote learning continues as an instructional delivery model.

Address both digital and non-digital content where remote learning continues as an instructional delivery model. Teacher Training and Curriculum: Provide additional professional development and curriculum modifications that allow districts to effectively facilitate distance learning while expanding their knowledge of the science of teaching.

Along with the $60 million given to low-income areas, another $5.4 million will be given to other education entities and statewide mental health services, among other things.

Present at the announcement Wednesday in Lansing was state Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Public School Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby. Both leaders spoke in support of the governor's funding allocation.

"The funding announced here today will go a long way to help those who need it most and it will take some of the impossible pressure off the extraordinary task facing our educators in this unprecedented year," Brinks said. "Making sure our children get the education they need is going to require more from all of us, and I am heartened by this concrete demonstration from Governor Whitmer and her commitment to students, to families and to educators across our state."

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

Governor Whitmer to provide update on state’s response to COVID-19 Governor Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19. Posted by 13 On Your Side on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

