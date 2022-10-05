x
66-year-old Hamilton man killed in motorcycle crash in Allegan Co.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the intersection of 58th Street and 130th Avenue in Manlius Township.
An Allegan County Sheriff's Office patrol SUV.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 66-year-old Hamilton man has died following a motorcycle crash in Allegan County Wednesday afternoon.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the intersection of 58th Street and 130th Avenue in Manlius Township.

Investigation on scene and a witness account found the driver of the motorcycle, 66-year-old Randy Paul Billerbeck, may have suffered a medical event, causing the crash. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigation the crash.

