THORNAPPLE TWP., Mich. - A 68-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday night.

The Barry County Sheriff's Office says that the motorcyclist was stopped on Patterson Road near Windy Ridge Court around 8:45 p.m. waiting to turn onto a private drive.

A vehicle being driven by a 22-year-old woman from Kentwood crashed into the motorcyclist from behind. The 68-year-old man from Middleville was flown to the hospital where he later died.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

