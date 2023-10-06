6th St. Hall bringing Pulaski Days festivities to retirement community

Sixth Street Hall is starting a tradition of delivering Polish meals to residents at Covenant Living of the Great Lakes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Pulaski days organizers are making sure everyone can celebrate the four days of polish festivities in Grand Rapids.

That includes some in the community who are no longer able to take part in the celebration.

Sixth Street Hall is starting a tradition of delivering Polish meals to residents at Covenant Living of the Great Lakes.

President Jeff Pouche said it started last year when one of their members who could no longer attend Pulaski days asked for a meal.

Now, they're bringing food to over 30 residents at the retirement community.

Something Pouche said means a lot to everyone involved.

"It brings happiness to the people and brings back some memories of Pulaski days that they used to attend," said Pouche. "So yeah, it's a joy. It really is a joy to bring this to them."

For those able to attend Pulaski days, the fun continues throughout Sunday at 14 participating halls and clubs.

