7 Marines, 1 sailor identified in training accident off San Diego coast, all presumed dead

After more than 40 hours, military officials ended their search and rescue operation Saturday evening for the eight service members who went missing on Thursday.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Service members involved in a training accident off the San Diego coast have been identified, seven Marines and one Navy sailor are now presumed dead, including one Marine who died at the hospital.

After more than 40 hours, military officials ended their search and rescue operation late Saturday evening for the eight service members who went missing on Thursday during a training exercise off the coast of San Diego. The Marines said it may be the worst accident involving an amphibious assault vehicle since it entered service nearly 50 years ago.



Their AAV was heading back to a nearby Navy warship when it began taking on water and sank approximately a half-mile off San Clemente Island. Eight Marines were rescued, but one later died at a San Diego hospital. Military personnel from the Navy, Coast Guard and Marines searched approximately 1,000 square nautical miles but were unable to find the missing service members.



“To not have all the answers right now is heartbreaking,” said Lt. Gen. Karsten Heckl, Commanding General of the I Marine Expeditionary Force in a social media post. “Our hearts break for their friends and families. We pray they find comfort during this difficult time."

Officials with the 15th MEU identified on Aug. 2 the one Marine who was killed and seven Marines and one Sailor who are presumed dead after an AAV mishap July 30. — I MEF (@1stMEF) August 3, 2020

Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 20, of New Braunfels, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene before being transported by helicopter to Scripps Memorial Hospital in San Diego. He was a rifleman with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/4, 15th MEU.



The following service members have been presumed dead, according to military officials:





Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 19, of Corona, California, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21, of Montebello, California, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem, 22, of Stockton, California, a hospital corpsman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, 21, of Bend, Oregon, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 23, of Harris, Texas, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 19, of Portland, Oregon, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21, of Riverside, California, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

According to a GoFundMe page, loved ones identify Wesley Rodd as one of the missing marines. News 8 has learned he recently became a father.

Another GoFundMe page, identifies Chase Sweetwood as the marine who was killed in the accident. His aunt wrote that Sweetwood died the day before his 19th birthday,

Five of the Marines who were rescued were back on their home warships as of Sunday. Two others were recovering in the hospital, including Dallas Truxal of Indiana.



"Since he was a little kid I can remember doing birthday cakes for him and he wanted it to have Marine decorations on it when he was 7 or 8. He has always dreamed of being a Marine," said Catrina Tomamichel, Truxal’s aunt.

Truxal was in the Intensive Care Unit immediately after arriving at the hospital but has since improved.

“The nurse called my sister and said, 'I asked him if he can hear me squeeze my fingers' and he squeezed her fingers,” said Tomamichel.



By Saturday he was alert and talking to his parents, who are now by his bedside. Truxal’s family said their thoughts are with the families of the Marines and Sailor who are still missing.

A release sent on Sunday by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) stated that efforts will now turn to finding and recovering the missing Marines and sailor.

All eight service members are presumed deceased. The 15th MEU and the ARG leadership determined that there was little probability of a successful rescue given the circumstances of the incident.