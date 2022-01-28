7-year-old dies after being run over by bulldozer in Barry County

Police are calling the death accidental.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A 7-year-old boy died Thursday evening after being run over by a bulldozer, police say.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in Maple Grove Township.

According to police, the boy and his father were working with heavy machinery in a field near their house. The boy was riding on a trailer being pulled by a bulldozer. He fell from the trailer and was run over by the bulldozer, police say.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are calling the death accidental and say drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

Michigan State Police is investigating the incident.

