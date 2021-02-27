7-year-old dies from injuries after being hit by a car Thursday

On Saturday morning, Ruby’s mother posted to Facebook, saying, “My sweet girl went to Jesus at 12:15 this morning.”

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 7-year-old girl has died from her injuries after being hit by a car Thursday in Ottawa County.

Ruby Rissley was struck by a car on 12th Avenue while walking home from school with her 10-year-old brother.

At the time of the accident, traffic was stopped on 12th Avenue due to a train in the area. The children crossed through the stopped traffic at which time the victim walked into the traffic lane and was struck.

Ruby was transported by Life EMS to DeVos Children's Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

On Friday night, friends and neighbors gathered at the Rissley house to send their love to the family.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family and has collected over $38,000 so far.

