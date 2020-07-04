OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — Rescue crews in Oceana County pulled a 70-year-old drowning victim out of the water Tuesday morning.

According to the Oceana County Sheriff's Department the incident took place on the north side of the Pentwater River in Weare Township.

A fisherman found a boat with it's engine running but no one was aboard. He then called 911 and after an investigation, officers began to search for a 70-year-old Hart man who was reported missing.

Divers searched the river on Monday until dark when the search was stopped.

RELATED: Sheriff's department ID's body recovered from Lake Michigan

Tuesday morning a state police cadaver dog came to the scene and helped locate the victim. The man was found in approximately 12 feet of water, deputies said and not wearing a life vest. According to a release from the department, the victim drowned.

The sheriff's department identified the victim as Gary White of Hart, Mich.

MORE TRENDING STORIES FROM 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.