70mm 'Oppenheimer' reel damaged; digital projections to be shown temporarily

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The rare 70mm IMAX film reel for "Oppenheimer" has been damaged, prompting digital projections to be shown until the reel can be repaired.

Celebration Cinema North, which is one of only 31 theaters in the world showing the 70mm version, posted about the damage on their Facebook page Thursday.

While the theater says officials are working to fix the reel as soon as possible, only digital projections will be shown.

A moviegoer who was in the theatre when the issue occurred told 13 ON YOUR SIDE all patrons were given a refund after the showing for the ticket price and concessions.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to Celebration Cinema North for details on what the refund or rescheduling process may look like for others.

Celebration Cinema North has not released an estimated repair time.

