71-year-old man missing from Robinson Township

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a missing man from Robinson Township.

Police say 71-year-old Steve Cain left a business in Grand Haven City and was due home in Robinson Township Tuesday morning, but never returned. Cain’s family said he has a medical condition that can cause him to become disorientated.

Cain is 6 feet tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has grey hair. He was last seen driving a blue, 2014 Chevy Captiva with a Michigan registration of AYA611.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating Cain. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

