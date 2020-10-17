72-year-old with memory loss missing from South Haven

Police say Tidwell suffers from memory loss due to recent medical treatment.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from the South Haven area.

Police say that 72-year-old James David Tidwell left his home Friday sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Since then, Tidwell has not returned home or contacted friends or family.

It is unknown where Tidwell was headed Friday, but police say he has contacts in Detroit and Chicago, which are both possibilities.

Tidwell is travelling in a 2017 Ford Escape. The vehicle is light gray in color and has a Michigan registration plate of “2KS Y29.” Police say he should have his dog with him – a 20-pound beagle/terrier mix named Emma.

Police say Tidwell suffers from memory loss due to recent medical treatment.

Anyone with information about Tidwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899.

