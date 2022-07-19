Beachgoers save 78-year-old woman who suffered medical emergency, nearly drowned in Saugatuck

Witnesses say the woman was on a paddle board or kayak when she suffered a medical emergency and fell into the water. Other beachgoers jumped to action.

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A 78-year-old woman nearly drowned at Oval Beach in Saugatuck, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office says.

Beachgoers called police Tuesday around 4:44 p.m. with a possible drowning. By the time emergency crews arrived, good Samaritans who were also on the beach already pulled the woman to safety and began CPR.

Witnesses said the woman was on a paddle board or kayak when she suffered a medical emergency and fell into the water. The woman was under water for one to five minutes before she was pulled to shore, police said.

First responders say when they arrived on the scene, they were able to find a pulse on the woman. She was transported to nearby hospital for further treatment.

The Allegan County Sheriff Office says they would like to thank the citizens on the beach for their assistance on the emergency.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.