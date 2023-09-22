x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

8-year-old fatally struck by farm equipment in Allegan Co.

Officers determined the 8-year-old child had been fatally injured after arriving on scene.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Friday evening a child was struck and killed by farm equipment in Martin Twp. according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

Officers determined the 8-year-old child had been fatally injured after arriving on scene.

Investigators are still determining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE for free on RokuAmazon Fire TV Stick, and on your phone. 

More Videos

In Other News

13 ON YOUR SIDELINES | Game of the Week: Zeeland East vs Zeeland West

Before You Leave, Check This Out