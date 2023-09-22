8-year-old fatally struck by farm equipment in Allegan Co.

Officers determined the 8-year-old child had been fatally injured after arriving on scene.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Friday evening a child was struck and killed by farm equipment in Martin Twp. according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are still determining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

