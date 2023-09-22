8-year-old fatally struck by farm equipment in Allegan Co.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Friday evening a child was struck and killed by farm equipment in Martin Twp. according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.
Officers determined the 8-year-old child had been fatally injured after arriving on scene.
Investigators are still determining the circumstances surrounding the incident.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE for free on Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and on your phone.